Incubus rock band build the hype with U.S. tour, leaked new lyrics

PanARMENIAN.Net - It is time for Incubus fans to get excited. The band have announced a nine-date U.S. tour and it appears that lyrics from their upcoming album have leaked, Gigwise said.

The Incubus live machine cranks into gear in April with an ACLU benefit show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. They will then be taking a short break before heading off for nine concerts across the States, at which they will be supported by Jimmy Eat World.

A quick perusal of social media shows fans to be excited that the band might cross the Atlantic and hit these shores soon enough. However it is the emergence of new lyrics that will provide a shot of hype into the arms of Incubus lovers.

According to Alternative Nation, the lyrics are from a song called ‘Nimble Bastard’ and were photographed at a listening party recently. The song is apparently due to be released to alternative rock radio stations imminently.

Below is the full list of U.S. dates.

3 April Los Angeles, CA Staples Center 14 Jul Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Pavilion 18 July Boston, MA Xfinity Center 19 July Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Amphitheatre 20 July Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion & Festival Pier 22 July Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage 23 July Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre 27 July Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Theatre 4 August Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 16 August Mountain View, CA Shoreline AmphitheatreU