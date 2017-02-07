// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan opens artillery fire; no losses on Karabakh side

Azerbaijan opens artillery fire; no losses on Karabakh side
February 7, 2017 - 21:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, February 7, between 5pm and 6:50 pm used 85-mm D-44 divisional guns to shell the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army's eastern posts.

Besides the abovementioned field artillery guns, Azeri troops used various caliber mortars in the east and north of the frontline. As of 9:10pm, 46 shells were fired from cannons and mortars overall.

The Karabakh Defense Army hasn't suffered any losses in the rival's attack.

The Defense Ministry of Karabakh declared Tuesday evening that military authorities of Baku bear the whole responsibility for the sabotage initiated by Azerbaijan.

In case provocations continue, Karabakh said its army reserves the right to resort to disproportionate action.

Read also:OSCE Mission conducts monitoring of Karabakh contact line

 Top stories
20 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army registered overnight20 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army registered overnight
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Eight ceasefire violations by Azeri troops registered overnightEight ceasefire violations by Azeri troops registered overnight
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
Turkey to build walls on borders with Armenia, Iran - mediaTurkey to build walls on borders with Armenia, Iran - media
According to local media, Turkey is fencing its borders in the framework of the fight against terrorism and smuggling.
Karabakh frontline situation relatively calm overnightKarabakh frontline situation relatively calm overnight
Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the entire line of contact.
Partner news
 Articles
Righteous Among the Nations

Armenians, who save Jews during Holocaust

 Most popular in the section
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $65,000 to Children of Armenia Fund
Armenian American Museum unveils design for Glendale site
Florida premiere of Genocide-themed "Women of 1915" slated for Jan 19
Historic Assyrian church in Turkey given to Islamic school foundation
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
British PM May to visit China later this year May is keen to strengthen her hand by securing foreign support ahead of the complicated Brexit talks.
Merkel urges Putin to help end violence in eastern Ukraine Ukraine and NATO accuse the Kremlin of fuelling the conflict by supporting separatists with troops and weapons - a charge it denies.
Erdogan to hold phone conversation with Trump: Turkish officials Turkey has been angered by U.S. support to Syrian Kurdish militia fighting the Islamic State group considered as "terrorists" by Ankara.
Greece says IMF in disagreement on bailout measures Government spokesman Dimitris Tzannakopoulos leveled the accusation hours after the IMF board issued a statement on Greece.