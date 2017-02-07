Azerbaijan opens artillery fire; no losses on Karabakh side
February 7, 2017 - 21:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, February 7, between 5pm and 6:50 pm used 85-mm D-44 divisional guns to shell the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army's eastern posts.
Besides the abovementioned field artillery guns, Azeri troops used various caliber mortars in the east and north of the frontline. As of 9:10pm, 46 shells were fired from cannons and mortars overall.
The Karabakh Defense Army hasn't suffered any losses in the rival's attack.
The Defense Ministry of Karabakh declared Tuesday evening that military authorities of Baku bear the whole responsibility for the sabotage initiated by Azerbaijan.
In case provocations continue, Karabakh said its army reserves the right to resort to disproportionate action.
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the entire line of contact.
