Azerbaijan opens artillery fire; no losses on Karabakh side

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, February 7, between 5pm and 6:50 pm used 85-mm D-44 divisional guns to shell the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army's eastern posts.

Besides the abovementioned field artillery guns, Azeri troops used various caliber mortars in the east and north of the frontline. As of 9:10pm, 46 shells were fired from cannons and mortars overall.

The Karabakh Defense Army hasn't suffered any losses in the rival's attack.

The Defense Ministry of Karabakh declared Tuesday evening that military authorities of Baku bear the whole responsibility for the sabotage initiated by Azerbaijan.

In case provocations continue, Karabakh said its army reserves the right to resort to disproportionate action.

