Number of Iranian travelers to Armenia increased by 30% in 2016
February 8, 2017 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 188,851 Iranian citizens visited Armenia throughout 2016, chief specialist of brief analysis division at the Tourism Department Anush Babayan told PanARMENIAN.Net
"In 2016, the number of Iranian travelers grew by 30% against the previous year," she said.
Babayan said, however, that the department possesses no information as to how many Armenian nationals visited the Islamic Republic in the reporting period.
Armenia and Iran in summer of 2016 signed an agreement on abloshing visas.
