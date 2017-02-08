Trump considers naming Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terror group
February 8, 2017 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is considering a proposal that could lead to potentially designating Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, Reuters reports citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
The officials said several U.S. government agencies have been consulted about such a proposal, which if implemented would add to measures the United States has already imposed on individuals and entities linked to the IRGC.
The IRGC is by far Iran’s most powerful security entity, which also has control over large stakes in Iran’s economy and huge influence in its political system.
Reuters says it has not seen a copy of the proposal, which could come in the form of an executive order directing the State Department to consider designating the IRGC as a terrorist group. It is unclear whether Trump would sign such an order.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iran denies any involvement in terrorism.
Several draft orders on other topics have been circulated among U.S. agencies, only to be rejected or postponed by the Trump administration. Reuters reported last week that officials were debating whether to declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, but that decision appears to have been indefinitely postponed.
Naming Iran's single most powerful military and political institution as a terrorist group could have potentially destabilizing effects, including further inflaming regional conflicts in which the United States and regional arch-rivals blame Iran for interference. Iran denies those allegations, Reuters says.
It would also likely complicate the U.S. fight against Islamic State in Iraq, where Shi’ite militias backed by Iran and advised by IRGC fighters are battling the Sunni jihadist group.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Christie's unveils highlights from its Art of The Surreal sale Highlights include René Magritte’s “La corde sensible,” one of the largest oils he created, alongside his painting “Le domaine d’Arnheim.”
Karabakh soldiers killed, wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire A Nagorno Karabakh contract serviceman, Gegham Manukyan (b. 1979) received a fatal gunshot wound in Azerbaijani fire on February 8.
BlackBerry starts offering messaging app developer kit BlackBerry said the kit will include tools for building chat apps, secure file sharing and sending out push notifications to mobile phones.
Sotheby’s heads to court in dispute over “fake” Old Master The auction house last year ordered pigmentation tests on “Portrait of a Gentleman” after it became suspicious about its provenance.