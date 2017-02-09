60-mm mortars used in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations overnight

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 40 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh overnight on February 8-9.

In the reporting period, Azeri forces employed 60-mm mortars and various caliber firearms and grenade launchers to fire around 200 shots.

Violations were especially intense in the eastern and northeastern section of the contact line.

The Karabakh Defense Army forces continue controlling the situation along the contact line and protecting their positions.

A Karabakh contract serviceman, Gegham Manukyan (b. 1979) received a fatal gunshot wound in Azerbaijani fire on Wednesday, February 8, at around 11am.

Also Wednesday, another Karabakh soldier, Koryun Kirakosyan (b. 1998) was seriously wounded in different section of the frontline at midday.

An investigation into the details of incidents is underway.