Comedienne Kate McKinnon boards Netflix's “Magic School Bus” reboot
February 9, 2017 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kate McKinnon takes the wheel on Netflix's upcoming reboot of classic kids cartoon "Magic School Bus", titled "The Magic School Bus: Rides Again". The streaming service announced on Wednesday, February 8, that the "Ghostbusters (2016)" actress would voice zany third-grade teacher Ms. Frizzle, AceShowbiz reports.
McKinnon will take over the role from Lily Tomlin, who voiced Ms. Frizzle in the original 90s TV series. Ms. Frizzle is an eccentric teacher who always wears themed outfits. On the new series, she will once again take her students on various scientific adventures in an inventive high-tech bus.
Best known for her portrayals of Hillary Clinton and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on "SNL", McKinnon has lent her voice to several animated movies. "Finding Dory" and "Angry Birds" are among them.
Netflix will debut the first season of the CGI animated series this year. Previously titled "The Magic School Bus 360°", the series will consist of 26 episodes which will focus on new technologies such as robotics and cameras to rise young viewers' interest in science. The original series was based on a book series written by Joanna Cole and ran for four seasons on PBS beginning in 1994.
"Ice Age: The Meltdown" director Chris Gilligan is on board to direct "The Magic School Bus: Rides Again". Meanwhile, Scholastic Media president Deborah Forte serves as executive producer.
