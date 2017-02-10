Google Pixel's Assistant AI gets smart home control
February 10, 2017 - 09:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite the same branding, Google Assistant’s features wildly differ across devices. On Thursday, February 9, the voice interface on the Pixel gained the ability to control smart devices, with "Home control"beginning to widely roll out, 9to5Google said.
Home control for the Pixel was announced last month alongside major Assistant integrations with Belkin, Wemo, and Honeywell. In addition to those two product lines, users will now be able to control Nest, Philips Hue, and Samsung SmartThings from the Assistant on their phone.
Familiar voice commands already working with Google Home should fully translate over to the Pixel, giving users the ability to set the temperature, control lights, and other gadgets.
Heading to the Assistant’s settings in the Google app should reveal a brand new Home control section. Tabs show users their list of paired devices, as well as set-up rooms. Tapping the FAB will allow you to add new devices in a process similar to Google Home.
The feature is live on two of our Pixel devices running Android 7.1.2, Google Play Services 10.2.98, and the latest beta of the Google app (6.12.19). Incidentally, Assistant’s ‘What can you do?’ section has yet to list this new functionality.
Top stories
Assessing the test version provided by Fambox, the World Bank chose to startup as a partner with a 6-month contract.
B&H has released pricing on most of LG’s 2017 TV lineup, and the 2.57-millimeter-thick, 65-inch W series TV will cost $7,996.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Michael Winterbottom’s “On the Road” opens Berlinale’s youth-film section Winterbottom has been a regular guest at the Berlinale since his first feature, “Butterfly Kiss,” was selected for competition in 1995.
Berlin: Cannes winner Ildiko Enyedi returns with new “Soul” Enyedi has been busy in recent years directing the Hungarian remake of “In Treatment” for HBO Europe and teaching.
"The Circle" first trailer features Emma Watson, Tom Hanks (video) Based on Dave Eggers' best-selling novel of the same name, "The Circle" highlights the insecurity caused by advanced technology in modern world.
“Halloween” horror classic reboot in the works with David Gordon Green John Carpenter's first "Halloween" movie which was released in 1978 has spawned ten movies and grossed nearly $400 million worldwide.