Chrome now supports VR on Daydream-compatible phones

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google is making it easier for people with Daydream-compatible phones to access virtual reality content. The company announced on Thursday, February 9 that with its latest version of the Chrome mobile app, users can navigate to VR-enabled sites to view any content. They just have to specify that they want to enter VR and then place their phone in the Daydream View headset, The Verge reports.

Even people who don’t own one of the select Daydream-compatible phones can also view Daydream content through Chrome. They’ll just have to explore with their finger or mouse for now, although eventually, they’ll be able to interact with VR footage on additional headsets, like Google Cardboard.

Up until now, people relied on separate apps for VR content or had to navigate to YouTube to find something to watch or play. It isn’t always easy to find quality content, either. But maybe finding worthwhile VR videos will be a more natural process with this update. Google lists some VR-enabled sites in its blog post if you feel like exploring now.