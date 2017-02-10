// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia expects no change in Armenia foreign policy after polls: envoy

February 10, 2017 - 17:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow does not expect any radical changes in Armenia’s foreign policy after elections to the National Assembly, due this April, despite the country’s switch to a parliamentary form of government, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin said in an interview with TASS.

"We consider that the elections scheduled for April 2, 2017 are rather interesting as Armenia is switching to parliamentary form of government," the ambassador said.

"Under the country’s new Electoral Code, the opposition should occupy not less than one third of seats in the National Assembly."

"At the same time, an important point is the guarantee of a "stable majority" in the country’s parliament that should ensure continuity of the political process in Armenia," the diplomat said.

"Taking into consideration these facts, we see no solid reasons for Yerevan to change its foreign policy line radically," he said.

