Soul superstar Aretha Franklin to retire from music in 2017
February 10, 2017 - 17:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Soul superstar Aretha Franklin has announced plans to retire from music later this year, to spend time with her grandchildren, Gigwise reports.
Speaking to a local TV Station in Detroit, Franklin told reporter Evrod Cassimy that she is set to release a record in September, before stepping away from music to focus more on family life.
“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told the station. The singer did however say that she still plans to work on "some select things", but mainly wants to spend time with her grandchildren before they leave for college.
“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now,” Franklin said. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”
Discussing her upcoming album, Frankin said she is "exuberant" about the project and "can't wait to get in the studio". She revealed that "several" songs on the record will be produced by Stevie Wonder, and that the album will be recorded in Detroit. The album will only feature original tracks.
In 2014, Frankin released the covers album Aretha Frankin Sings The Great Diva Classics, which included a cover of Adele's 'Rolling In The Deep'. The Queen of Soul also gave her take on Alica Keys, Etta James, The Supremes and Chaka Khan.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh” Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
Amy Poehler, HBO team for dark musical comedy “Edison” The comedy follows a 40-year-old real estate broker who dreams of living life in the big city but remains stuck in his small hometown of Edison, N.J.
Erdogan approves voting on powerful presidency in Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed off on the bill, paving the way for the country's electoral board to set a date for the referendum.
Russia expects no change in Armenia foreign policy after polls: envoy "Elections are rather interesting as Armenia is switching to the parliamentary form of government," the ambassador said.