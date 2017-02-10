// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

VivaCell-MTS offers AMD 1 phone to StartPhone tariff plan subscibers

February 10, 2017 - 18:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, February 10 anMTS Smart Start 3 smartphone offer and subscription to StartPhone tariff plan for 24 months with an AMD 2500 monthly fee. The subscribers will be provided with 1500 on-net minutes, 1000 MB of Internet, and an opportunity to send unlimited on-net SMS mesasges every month.

In the framework of the special offer, users can get the smartphone for AMD 1.

The offer is valid till March 8, 2017.

