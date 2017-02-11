Liverpool squad vs Tottenham revealed ahead of PL clash

PanARMENIAN.Net - Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana should shake off an Achilles problem in time to start at Anfield, The Mirror says.

The England star has missed training over the past two days but is in line to line up against Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the Reds are sweating over the fitness of defender Dejan Lovren.

The centre-back missed last weekend's defeat at Hull with a knee injury and has not trained all week while likely back-up Ragnar Klavan has spent six days in bed with an infection which led him to be absent at the KCOM Stadium.

Tottenham are still without defensive duo Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen as the pair continue to recover from knee and ankle problems respectively.

However, Kieran Trippier could feature after overcoming an ankle injury. Erik Lamela (hip) us sidelined.

Liverpool provisional squad: Mignolet, Clyne, Lucas, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Coutinho, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Moreno, Can, Sturridge, Origi.