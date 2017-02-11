Liverpool squad vs Tottenham revealed ahead of PL clash
February 11, 2017 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana should shake off an Achilles problem in time to start at Anfield, The Mirror says.
The England star has missed training over the past two days but is in line to line up against Tottenham.
Meanwhile, the Reds are sweating over the fitness of defender Dejan Lovren.
The centre-back missed last weekend's defeat at Hull with a knee injury and has not trained all week while likely back-up Ragnar Klavan has spent six days in bed with an infection which led him to be absent at the KCOM Stadium.
Midfielder Adam Lallana missed two days' training with an Achilles problem but should be in line to start.
Tottenham are still without defensive duo Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen as the pair continue to recover from knee and ankle problems respectively.
However, Kieran Trippier could feature after overcoming an ankle injury. Erik Lamela (hip) us sidelined.
Liverpool provisional squad: Mignolet, Clyne, Lucas, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Coutinho, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Moreno, Can, Sturridge, Origi.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
“Dexter” star Michael C. Hall joins royal drama “The Crown” The drama, produced by Sony Pictures Television, scored two Golden Globes this year - for best drama and series star Claire Foy, who plays the Queen.
Alexander Skarsgard to star in Netflix thriller “Hold the Dark” “Dark” adapts the book by William Giraldi and is set in a remote Alaskan wilderness in which wolves have taken and killed children.
Oscar Isaac to topline World War II thriller “The Garbo Network” The film is based on the true story of Juan Pujol Garcia, an eccentric double-agent who persuaded both the Germans and the British to hire him as a spy.
“Maleficent” director to helm noir thriller “Carnival” The film centers on a knife-throwing master in a traveling circus, who uses his deadly skills to avenge the brutal murder of his sister.