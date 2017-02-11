Prominent Ukrainian author seized in Belarus, ordered to leave
February 11, 2017 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A noted Ukrainian poet and novelist says he was seized by security agents in the middle of the night while visiting the capital of Belarus and ordered to leave the country, The Associated Press reports.
In a posting on a social media website, Serhiy Zhadan said Saturday, February 11 that police confronted him in his hotel room in Minsk about 2 a.m.
"Nothing was explained ... I had to spend the night in a cell," he wrote. He said he was later informed by the country's security agency, the KGB, that he was not allowed to be in Belarus because Russia in 2015 banned him for alleged participation in terrorist activities.
Belarus and Russia share a visa regime.
Zhadan's work, which critics have compared to that of William Burroughs and Beat writers, criticizes post-Soviet society.
Several days ago, Belarus extradited Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan as he had visited Nagorno Karabakh and written posts critical of Azerbaijani authorities.
Lapshin, 40, divides his time between Israel and a few other places. He was arrested on December 15 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, at the request of Azeri authorities who demanded his extradition. The arrest was made one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
Lapshin was arrested following his visits to Karabakh as well as due to critical posts in his Russian-language blog against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Film Factory acquires Diego Lerman’s “A Sort of Family” “A Sort of Family” stars Goya-winning actress Barbara Lennie as a successful doctor, Malena, who’s adopting a child.
MGM nabs Dwayne Johnson drama “Fighting With My Family” Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey and Nick Frost are starring in the drama, which is based on the true personal story of WWE Superstar Paige.
Oscars 2017 musical performers announced Oscar nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting and Justin Timberlake, and 2014 Oscar winner John Legend, will perform at the 89th annual Academy Awards.
Russia delivers medicine to Latakia amid U.S.-led sanctions A spokeswoman emphasized that there is a critical shortage of medicine in Syria because of US-led sanctions on the country.