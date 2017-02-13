Armenia is 65th among 239 countries in terms of scientific journal impact

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to a report published by SCImago database, Armenia is ranked 65th globally among a total of 239 countries and territories, with an h-index of 135.

SCImago Journal Rank (SJR indicator) is a measure of scientific influence of scholarly journals that accounts for both the number of citations received by a journal and the importance or prestige of the journals where such citations come from.

The h-index is a metric that attempts to measure both the productivity and citation impact of publications of a scientist or scholar. It’s based on the set of the scientist's most cited papers and the number of citations that they have received in other publications.

According to the 2015 SCImago Journal and Country Rank, Armenia leaves behind Georgia in the 79th position, as well as Azerbaijan in the 125th spot.

Also, the country is the fifth among former Soviet states, lagging behind Russia (22nd place), Ukraine (47), Estonia (50) and Lithuania (60).

Meanwhile, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany top the list with the most publications and citations, while Turkey and Iran come in the 37th and 42nd, respectively.