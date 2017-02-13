Netanyahu opposes Palestinian state, Israeli minister says
February 13, 2017 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Benjamin Netanyahu opposes a Palestinian state, a senior Israeli cabinet member said on Monday, February 13, but left it unclear whether the prime minister would say that publicly in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this week, Reuters reports.
Netanyahu has never explicitly abandoned his conditional support for a future Palestine, and his spokesman did not respond immediately to a request to comment on Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan's remarks.
Erdan belongs to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, whose leading members have often espoused a harder line than the prime minister himself.
"I think all members of the security cabinet, and foremost the prime minister, oppose a Palestinian state," Erdan told Army Radio after the forum met on Sunday on the eve of Netanyahu's departure for Washington for talks with Trump on Wednesday.
"No one thinks in the next few years that a Palestinian state is something that, God forbid, might or should happen," he said in the interview.
But asked if Netanyahu would voice opposition to statehood on camera when he meets Trump, Erdan said: "The prime minister has to weigh things according to what he feels in the meeting and the positions he encounters there. No one knows what the positions of the president and his staff are."
Palestinians seek to establish a state in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel captured those areas in a 1967 war and pulled its troops and settlers out of Gaza in 2005.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
A24 nabs Muay Thai champion pic “A Prayer Before Dawn” Shot in a real Thai prison and featuring hard-R action, the footage got a rousing reaction, and A24 didn’t wait to strike.
Arcade Fire announce major UK and Ireland shows The Canadian band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9.
“GOT” helmer to direct CBS’ drama pilot “Mission Control” The pilot revolves around NASA astronauts and scientists who juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission.
Armenia is 65th among 239 countries in terms of scientific journal impact According to a report published by SCImago database, Armenia is ranked 65th globally among a total of 239 countries and territories.