“In the Heat of the Night” to kick off TCM Classic Film Festival
February 14, 2017 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A 50th anniversary screening of the Oscar best picture winner In the Heat of the Night will kick off the eighth annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6 in Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Sidney Poitier, who starred as Philadelphia detective Virgil Tibbs in the landmark drama, is scheduled to appear at the screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre alongside Oscar-winning producer Walter Mirisch, director Norman Jewison, composer Quincy Jones and actress Lee Grant.
Grant also will be the subject of a tribute that will feature a screening of her debut film, Detective Story (1951), as well as The Landlord (1970). And, as The Hollywood Relporter previously reported, the spotlight also will shine on director Peter Bogdanovich, whose films The Last Picture Show (1971) and What’s Up, Doc? (1972) will screen.
Grant and Bogdanovich also will sit down for conversations inside Club TCM at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
The late Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be celebrated with screenings of Singin’ in the Rain (1952) and Postcards From the Edge (1990), with family members Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd hosting chats at both screenings.
Mel Brooks will introduce a 40th anniversary screening of his Alfred Hitchcock spoof High Anxiety (1977); screenwriter Buck Henry will present the 50th anniversary world premiere restoration of The Graduate (1967); and director John Badham and actress Donna Pescow will be there for a 40th anniversary world premiere restoration screening of Saturday Night Fever (1977).
Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) and a 75th anniversary screening of Casablanca (1942) also can be seen at the festival, which runs through April 9. TCM's Ben Mankiewicz hosts.
TCM said that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has come aboard as an official festival partner and co-host of the opening night screening and party.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Engine maker Rolls-Royce logs loss of £4 bn Rolls took a vast £4.4-billion hit from the drop in the value of the pound in the wake of Britain's shock EU exit referendum.
Daimler invests in vehicle finance app AutoGravity AutoGravity enables financial services providers and automotive manufacturers the opportunity to offer vehicle leasing via smartphone.
Apple “to embrace wireless charging on iPhones” Apple has quietly joined the Wireless Power Consortium, which governs the Qi standard you see on most devices with wireless charging.
LG G6 promises superior sound with upgraded quad-DAC system The G6 will feature an ESS-designed 32-bit quad-DAC system, as an upgraded version of the system found in last year’s LG V20.