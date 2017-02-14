FX's “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff finds its star in Edward James Olmos

PanARMENIAN.Net - FX's Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC has found its star.

Battlestar Galactica and Dexter grad Edward James Olmos has been tapped to star in the Kurt Sutter spinoff, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Mayans MC is set post-SOA and centers on EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border who struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel as well as his need for respect from the women he loves.

Olmos will star as Felipe Reyes, the family's formerly strong patriarch who, after years of being crushed by bullets and labor, struggles to keep his past buried and lead his own sons down a lawful and righteous path.

Sutter will co-write the spinoff alongside Elgin James as well as direct the pilot.

Picked up to pilot in December, the SOA spinoff was first revealed by Sutter in a THR cover story in August 2015 prior to the launch of his period drama The Bastard Executioner. He said the spinoff would be a different show and that "tone, pace, storytelling will be unique." (The spinoff will not be set in Northern California, as SOA was.)

"I wanted to find a strong, unique Latino voice. Because I didn't think a white guy from Jersey should be writing about Latin culture and traditions. Elgin is that voice," Sutter said at the time.

Olmos' credits include Miami Vice and Agents of SHIELD.