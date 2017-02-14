Formula E's next-generation cars get their first concept shots
February 14, 2017 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The all-electric Formula E race series is set to make some high-profile moves this season. With a big race in Brooklyn and at least one major entrant ditching the fossil-fueled Le Mans races, electric racing is gaining more and more credibility as the sport progresses. To keep the vehicles at the center of it all progressing as well, Spark Racing Technologies has unveiled its plans for next season's official Formula E cars, Engadget said.
The SRT05e is designed to get twice the range of its predecessor, the first-generation Spark Renault SRT01, which has been in use for the series' first four seasons. As the Verge notes, drivers currently have to switch vehicles mid-race in order to have enough charge to make it over the finish line, but bigger batteries currently in development are expected to make that headache a thing of the past. According to Spark, the SRT05e compensates for a heavier battery by dropping some weight from the chassis and getting more efficient with the aerodynamics and the drivetrain.
Motorsport also reports that individual teams were shown "even more radical" versions of the concept, so the final look may get a few more tweaks before hitting the track. Still, we can expect to see the vehicles sporting logos from BMW, Faraday Future, Mercedes-Benz and others when they roll out in the 2018-2019 season.
Photo: Spark Racing Technology
Top stories
A group consulted images and data sent by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter before voting for easily accessible locations.
Assessing the test version provided by Fambox, the World Bank chose to startup as a partner with a 6-month contract.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
Detailing a new Game Mode for Windows 10, Microsoft reveals that it’s not only Windows 10 that’s getting some performance enhancements.
Partner news
Latest news
Engine maker Rolls-Royce logs loss of £4 bn Rolls took a vast £4.4-billion hit from the drop in the value of the pound in the wake of Britain's shock EU exit referendum.
Physicists teach AI to recognize exotic states of matter Physicists show that they can train neural networks to look at snapshots of just hundreds of atoms and figure out what phase of matter they’re in.
Minority discrimination a part of Azerbaijan’s state policy: Armenia “We discussed the issue and concluded that we have no grounds to reject a temporary asylum,” the Defense Minister said.
Apple working to combat fake news in News app Cue failed to detail what, exactly, Apple is trying to do with Apple News, but he seemed adamant that the industry needs to workshop a solution.