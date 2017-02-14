LG G6 promises superior sound with upgraded quad-DAC system

PanARMENIAN.Net - LG plans to announce its new flagship G6 phone in a few weeks, but details are continuing to trickle out about the upcoming device, including news that the G6 will feature a quad-DAC system for sound output, The Verge reports.

Per LG’s Korean newsroom, the G6 will feature an ESS-designed 32-bit quad-DAC system, as an upgraded version of the system found in last year’s LG V20. In addition to the improved sound quality found in the V20, LG is touting the new DAC’s ability to control the left and right earbuds independently to more accurately balance sound.

The inclusion of the quad-DAC is in line with LG’s inclusion of an analog headphone jack, and could help differentiate the G6 among competitors like Apple’s iPhone 7 with an emphasis on wired audio while most of the industry shifts to a focus wireless technology. More details on G6 will become available when it gets officially announced on February 26th at Mobile World Congress, The Verge said.