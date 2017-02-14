Adele to record a “Girl Power Anthem” with Beyonce

PanARMENIAN.Net - Adele may have defeated Beyonce Knowles at the 2017 Grammy Awards by winning Best Album of the Year, but deep down in her heart she's still a huge fan of Beyonce. After delivering an emotional acceptance speech honoring Queen Bey, the British soul diva is reportedly trying to record a duet with the "Sandcastles" singer, AceShowbiz said.

Radar Online was the first to report the news. A source told the webloid, "Adele is a huge Beyonce fan, and it was her idea to team up together. This is going to be a girl power anthem!" The two divas are reportedly still talking about the possible duet as the source added, "They're still talking about what they want to do. But this is going to be one of the biggest duets of all time. These two getting together will set the music business on fire!"

Neither Adele's nor Beyonce's rep has responded to the report, but if the collaboration is really going to happen, it will be "the biggest duet of all time" since the two beauties are among the most successful musicians ever. According to Forbes, Adele is the highest-paid Grammy nominee who had made $80.5 million in total from 2015 to 2016 due to her successful tour and album. Meanwhile, Beyonce is the artist who got the most Grammy nominations with a total of nine nods and had earned $54 million in the past year.