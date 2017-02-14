PanARMENIAN.Net - When a girl is kicked out from civilized society and enters a very dangerous zone in dystopian world, a struggle to survive is the only thing left for her. The premise is conveyed in Ana Lily Amirpour's "The Bad Batch", which first trailer is now released for viewing pleasure, AceShowbiz said.

The trailer opens with Suki Waterhouse's Arlen wandering on a desert and later being captured as well as being tied to the ground. The scene is followed by a nauseating part in which Arlen's hand is being sawn. It turns out that she is kidnapped by a band of cannibals. And Arlen's fight for her very existence in the human-eat-human world begins.

The movie is set in the dystopian future of the U.S., in which Waterhouse's character Arlen is one of thousands Americans who is unacceptable to civilized society. She is dumped to a hostile dessert and forced to deal with weird, savage people who threaten her life.

The movie marks Amirpour's next project after cult film "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night". Besides having Waterhouse as lead actress, "The Bad Batch" will feature other big stars such as Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey and Diego Luna. Giovanni Ribisi, Yolonda Ross, Emily O'Brien and Alina Aliluykina are also starring in the movie.

"The Bad Batch" was premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will be released in limited theaters in the U.S. on June 23.