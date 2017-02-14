FOX renews DC/Vertigo Comics-based series "Lucifer" for season 3

PanARMENIAN.Net - FOX has renewed DC/Vertigo Comics-based series "Lucifer" for a third season. The series has been garnering steady ratings since debuting on January 25, 2016. The fantasy drama which stars Tom Ellis as the titular character will return with 22 episodes in its upcoming third season, AceShowbiz said.

" 'Lucifer' is one of those rare shows that starts strong out of the gate and just keeps getting better and better," FOX entertainment president David Madden said in a statement released on Monday, February 13. He continued, "Tom, Lauren [German] and the entire cast have really made these characters three-dimensional, and the production team-Jerry, Len, Jonathan, Joe and Ildy-is one of the best in the business."

Based on a DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg taken from the comic book series "The Sandman", "Lucifer" follows a devil who decides to come up to the surface world. He takes up residence in Los Angeles to help a local detective, portrayed by Lauren German, catch criminals.

The series ranks 50th among broadcast series and garnered 6.2 million viewers in the most recent live-plus-7 Nielsen averages. In addition, FOX claims that the series is viewed by 8 million viewers in average across all platforms.

"Lucifer" marks the third drama picked up for 2017-2018 season by FOX, joining "Empire" and "The Simpsons". Meanwhile, the series is the only drama from Warner Bros. TV that has got renewal by far, leaving behind Batman prequel drama "Gotham" and freshman hit "Lethal Weapon". "Lucifer" is currently having a midseason break and will resume its sophomore season on May 1, after the conclusion of "A.P.B.".