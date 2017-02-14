// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Greek economy drops in Q3 amid difficult bailout talks

Greek economy drops in Q3 amid difficult bailout talks
February 14, 2017 - 19:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Greek economy unexpectedly shrank in the three months to December, latest figures show, according to BBC News.

Output fell by 0.4% in the final quarter of the year, compared with growth of 0.9% in the third quarter. Analysts had been expecting the growth to continue.

The country is in the throes of difficult bailout talks with international creditors.

Overall, eurozone growth was revised down to 0.4% for the fourth quarter.

An initial estimate had put the growth rate at 0.5%, but the estimate was reduced partly as a result of slower than expected growth in Germany.

However, Germany's 0.4% growth rate in the final quarter of 2016 was still better than the 0.1% rate recorded in the previous three months.

A separate report from the German economy ministry said that rising orders in manufacturing and construction pointed to "solid" growth in the first three months of 2017.

"Economic indicators are pointing to a solid start for the year 2017," it said.

"However, uncertainties remain especially in the trade environment. The outlook for the global economy remains subdued."

Related links:
BBC. Greek economy shrinks between October and December
 Top stories
$140 mln IFC funding seeks to boost clean energy supplies in Armenia$140 mln IFC funding seeks to boost clean energy supplies in Armenia
The funding will go to a subsidiary of ContourGlobal, an international power-generation company that acquired the Vorotan Cascade in 2015.
Armenia civil aviation negotiating with a number of air carriersArmenia civil aviation negotiating with a number of air carriers
"We are yet unable to disclose the names of companies we are conducting negotiations with," Satenik Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia's tourist inflow grew by 5,7% in 2016Armenia's tourist inflow grew by 5,7% in 2016
1,259,657 tourists have arrived in Armenia in January-December 2016, the National Statistical Service said, up by 5,7% on the year before.
Armenia exports hit record high in 2016Armenia exports hit record high in 2016
It's worth mentioning that in 2016 the volume of agricultural produce has doubled against January-December of the previous year.
Partner news
 Articles
Countries and goods that boosted Armenian export in 2016

Record figures

 Most popular in the section
Armenia exports and imports up by 22% and 18.5%
Armenia's new Electoral Code estimated at $16 mln
Iran to increase gas exports to Armenia threefold
Deputy FM: EU-Armenia common air zone to help decrease tariffs
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Scientists unveil huge dataset of exoplanet-detecting observations All the measurements came from observations made by the HiRES spectrometer, which is mounted on a 33-foot telescope at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii.
Scientists developing VR displays that match your eyesight At the moment, the prototypes can only help you if you are nearsighted, farsighted or presbyopic.
Delays, confusion as Toshiba reports $6 bn nuke hit and slides to loss Toshiba also said in a statement it could push harder to raise capital, including selling a majority stake in its memory chip arm.
Philippines' Duterte targets children in bid to widen drug war Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa recently said that he was suspending anti-narcotics operations, which have killed more than 2,500 people.