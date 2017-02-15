Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange in "Feud" FX anthology series trailer (video)
February 15, 2017 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - FX has released its first extended trailer for Ryan Murphy's anthology series "Feud", AceShowbiz said. The trailer gives a deeper understanding of the rivalry between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) during the filming of their 1962 movie "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?".
The footage opens with legendary actress Olivia de Havilland, who is portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones, telling the press, "For over half a century, they hated each other and we loved them for it." Havilland adds, "They only ever made one film together, 'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' "
The video also features a deeper look at Director Robert Aldrich, who is played by Alfred Molina, as well as Warner Bros. Television's president Jack Warner, who is portrayed by Stanley Tucci. The trailer then offers a glimpse of Judy Davis, who portrays Hedda Hopper on the series.
"You want me to work with them again? Never! Never Again!" says Warner to Aldrich of pairing the two divas in a movie together. Later in the video, Warner tells Davis, "You're naked rancor. I love it! I want more!"
The extended trailer concludes with Havilland calmly saying, "Feuds are never about hate." The legendary actress adds, "Feuds are about pain."
"Feud" premieres on Sunday, March 5 on FX.
