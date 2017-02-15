America Ferrera-led NBC comedy “Superstore” renewed for 3rd season

PanARMENIAN.Net - Superstore is staying put at NBC.

The network on Tuesday, February 14 handed out a renewal to the America Ferrera-led comedy. The series will return for a 22-episode third season, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

“We are extremely proud of Superstore, which is one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television today,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “Through the show’s expertly drawn characters, our producers and cast do a remarkable job touching on many issues in which audiences can relate. To its credit, not only does Superstore make us laugh, but it makes us think as well.”

The single-camera workplace comedy centers on a group of employees at a Wal-Mart-like retail store in St. Louis. Justin Spitzer (The Office) created the series and executive produces with Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green. Universal Television produces in association with Spitzer Holding Company and The District.

Superstore was a solid performer for NBC in its first season last winter and became one of just two half-hours at the network to return for the 2016-17 season (the other being The Carmichael Show). Going into its second season, Superstore also got the benefit of airing a special episode behind the Summer Olympics in August — an episode which drew 9.7 million viewers. So far this season, the show has averaged a 1.8 demo rating among adults 18-49 in live-plus-seven-day numbers.

Although the series was originally only picked up for a 13-episode season two, NBC ordered a back-nine in September.

Superstore is the second comedy at NBC to get an early renewal, joining the Kristen Bell-Ted Danson starrer The Good Place. The network also handed out a two-season renewal to family drama This Is Us last month. While the latter hails from outside studio 20th Century Fox Television, Superstore and The Good Place are both produced in-house — a sign of the times as networks continue to push for vertical integration.

NBC still has yet to launch several first-year comedies, including legal satire Trial & Error, Marlon Wayans' Marlon and Great News from 30 Rock exec producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. In addition to Superstore and The Good Place, the network also has the Will & Grace revival on deck for the 2017-18 season.