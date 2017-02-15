Hit Sundance comedy “The Big Sick” release date set
February 15, 2017 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Based on co-writer and star Kumail Nanjiani's real-life romance with writer Emily V. Gordon, the film also features Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano.Amazon and Lionsgate are teaming to release The Big Sick in theaters this summer, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Co-written by and starring Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani, the romantic comedy will hit limited theaters June 23, opposite Paramount's Mark Wahlberg starrer Transformers: The Last Knight and Focus' Sofia Coppola drama The Beguiled.
The Big Sick will then expand wide July 14, alongside the bows of STX's Bad Moms spinoff Bad Dads, Open Road's romance Midnight Sun, Fox's follow-up War for the Planet of the Apes and Fox Searchlight's romance My Cousin Rachel.
The comedy is based on the real-life romance of writer Emily V. Gordon (The Carmichael Show) and Pakistan-born comedian Nanjiani, who wrote the script together. While navigating the clashing of their cultures, the couple also endured a life-changing twist when Emily contracted a mysterious illness.
Zoe Kazan portrays Emily in the film, which also features Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Anupam Kher, Bo Burnham and Aidy Bryant. Michael Showalter directed the project, which was produced by Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel.
Following a heated bidding war, Amazon nabbed U.S. rights to The Big Sick for $12 million at Sundance. The mammoth deal included a few key territories as well.
