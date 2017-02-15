PanARMENIAN.Net - "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" never fails to keep our excitement up for the movie release. On Tuesday, February 14, Luke Evans, who plays Gaston in the movie, appeared on "Good Morning America" and debuted the new version of "Gaston Song", which was featured in the 1991 animated movie, AceShowbiz reports.

While the melody still sounds the same as the original one, the new version features new lyrics. The short clip offers a brief preview of LeFou, portrayed by Josh Gad, leading others to sing "Gaston Song" along with him. Gaston, on the other hand, still with his outsized arrogance, enjoys the song while sitting down on a chair like a king. Once LeFou finishes his line, Gaston continues the song before everyone in the tavern joins in at the end of the sneak-peek video.

Evans told Entertainment Weekly back in 2015 on the filming set, "We have lines that were not in the original." He continued, "The guys did at Disney reviewed all the transcripts and recordings, they've been able to go back through those hours and hours of recorded footage, and listen to lyrics that were written and never used, which are actually gems." The actor later added, "For the audience who know the song immensely well-which I think is most people-you will hear a few new lines, which are really really special."

Directed by Bill Condon, "Beauty and the Beast" live-action movie will feature Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast/Prince. Also starring in the movie are Kevin Kline, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

The movie will hit U.S. theaters on March 17.