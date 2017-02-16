German court upholds Bundestag's recognition of Armenian Genocide
February 16, 2017 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Federal Constitutional Court of Germany rejected an appeal to annul the bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide, which was adopted by the Bundestag on June 2, 2016.
The court turned down the appeal, citing insufficient evidence that Genocide recognition violated the law.
Turkish lawyer Ramazan Akbas who had filed the appeal, has pledged to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights.
The German parliament on June 2, 2016 voted overwhelmingly to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Following the adoption of the bill, Ankara strained relations with Berlin, banning German lawmakers from visiting troops stationed at Incirlik air base in Turkey.
