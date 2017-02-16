iPhones may notify users when their coverglass cracks in future
February 16, 2017 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Apple patent application published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday, February 16 details a method of detecting and notifying users of cracks in a device coverglass, even if the break is a hairline fracture, AppleInsider says.
Display damage due to drops, impacts and other sudden shocks is the bane of many a smartphone user. Apple is working on technology to help users determine when a device is cracked and perhaps prevent such events from occurring in the first place.
Described in Apple's filing for "Coverglass fracture detection," the proposed system utilizes a comprehensive network of sensors and software to detect the formation of cracks, or potential cracks, in a protective display cover.
As noted by Apple, screens are more susceptible to damage than other components when a device is subjected to strong external forces. Despite extensive research into the subject, and rapid development of robust screen cover materials, manufacturers are not always able to determine the series of events that lead to screen fractures.
In some embodiments, the invention uses touch sensors already embedded in device displays to detect cracks, as such fissures are also likely to separate portions of the active matrix substrate. Alternatively, piezoelectric actuators can be positioned under the coverglass and send out vibrations targeting various sections of the screen. Cracks, chips and other defects might be detected depending on vibratory response.
