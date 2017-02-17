No incidents registered as OSCE monitors Armenia-Azerbaijan border
February 17, 2017 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, February 16 conducted a monitoring of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the direction of Chinari settlement of Armenia's Tavush province.
No violation of the ceasefire was registered during the monitoring.
The OSCE official's attention was drawn to the fact that the Azerbaijani side keeps Armenian border villages under constant attack.
From the Armenian side, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria) and Jiri Aberle (Czech Republic).
