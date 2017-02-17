// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

No incidents registered as OSCE monitors Armenia-Azerbaijan border

No incidents registered as OSCE monitors Armenia-Azerbaijan border
February 17, 2017 - 16:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, February 16 conducted a monitoring of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the direction of Chinari settlement of Armenia's Tavush province.

No violation of the ceasefire was registered during the monitoring.

The OSCE official's attention was drawn to the fact that the Azerbaijani side keeps Armenian border villages under constant attack.

From the Armenian side, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria) and Jiri Aberle (Czech Republic).

 Top stories
Karabakh refutes Azeri claims of attempted subversive attackKarabakh refutes Azeri claims of attempted subversive attack
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”
Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
Russian-Israeli blogger's extradition to Azerbaijan ruled as lawfulRussian-Israeli blogger's extradition to Azerbaijan ruled as lawful
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
OSCE Mission conducts monitoring of Karabakh contact lineOSCE Mission conducts monitoring of Karabakh contact line
From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Khristo Khristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.
Partner news
 Articles
Righteous Among the Nations

Armenians, who save Jews during Holocaust

 Most popular in the section
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $65,000 to Children of Armenia Fund
Armenian American Museum unveils design for Glendale site
Florida premiere of Genocide-themed "Women of 1915" slated for Jan 19
Historic Assyrian church in Turkey given to Islamic school foundation
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
"Colossal" sci-fi trailer features Anne Hathaway The movie follows Gloria, a jobless woman who somehow thinks she has a strange connection with a monster which wreaks havoc in South Korea.
S&P downgrade warning sends Toshiba shares tumbling S&P rates Toshiba credit as junk, at CCC+, following downgrades in December and January.
NASA looks to send humans aboard the first SLS flight In the Apollo program, NASA launched several crewless missions to gain confidence before adding astronauts on Apollo 7.
Document shows Azerbaijanis had two roads taking out of Khojaly The Azerbaijanis had two ways to get out of town which enabled the transportation of not only people, but also military equipment.