Kurt Cobain’s guitar goes on sale in eBay charity auction
February 17, 2017 - 17:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A guitar from Kurt Cobain‘s personal collection has gone on sale February 16 in a charity auction on eBay, NME reports.
The late Nirvana frontman owned the instrument – a Hagstrom Blue Sparkle Deluxe – from late 1992 (apparently a Christmas gift to himself) until his death in 1994. Cobain’s wife, Courtney Love, later gifted the guitar to a friend who played in an unspecified Seattle grunge band, before the instrument came into the possession of Nathan Fasold, a Portland-based collector of music memorabilia.
The guitar is now the subject of a charity auction on eBay, which will run until February 26 – the auction coinciding with what would have been Cobain’s 50th birthday on February 20.
Fasold has collaborated with eBay for Charity for the listing, with 10% of proceeds from the final sale of the guitar going to Transition Projects, Inc. – a Portland-based nonprofit that helps more than 10,000 people every year transition from homelessness to housing.
Earlier this month, 1000 musicians and Nirvana fans gathered in Italy to perform a cover of the 1991 grunge classic ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
