James Blake to support Radiohead during European tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiohead have announced the support acts for their upcoming European tour, with James Blake opening for the band on select dates, NME reveals.

The band, who released ninth album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ last May, will head on tour in North America from March, landing in Europe for headline and festival dates through June and July.

It has now been announced that James Blake will open for the band’s Italian gigs in Florence and Milan during June.

London-based cellist, composer and producer Oliver Coates and Junun, Jonny Greenwood’s collaboration with Shye Ben Tzur and the Rajasthan Express, will support the band at their Manchester Arena gigs on July 4 and 5.

Junun will then support the band alone at the Oslo, Stockholm and Dublin gigs.

Meanwhile, Radiohead have recently announced plans to play a gig in Israel this summer. The band will perform at the Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv on July 19. The gig is a controversial one with bands being urged to boycott Israel in protest against the country’s occupation of Palestinian land.

They have also been announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2017 and are set to headline new Glasgow festival TRNSMT on July 7 alongside Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich recently shared footage of the band working on ‘Ful Stop’ from ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ in the recording studio.