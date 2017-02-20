“Atlanta,” “Moonlight” among WGA Awards winners
February 20, 2017 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As it's getting closer to the Academy Awards, the Writers Guild of America handed out the awards for the best in writing at its annual ceremony on Sunday, February 19. The winners were announced simultaneously at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and New York City's Edison Ballroom, with Patton Oswalt and Lewis Black as the hosts, AceShowbiz said.
Following its big win at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January, "Atlanta" took home two prizes at the WGA Awards in New Series and Comedy Series categories. Other triumphant TV shows were "The Americans", "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story", "BoJack Horseman", "This Is Us", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and "Saturday Night Live".
Not surprisingly, "Moonlight" also continued its winning streak by taking home Original Screenplay gong for screenwriter Barry Jenkins. "Arrival", written by Eric Heisserer based on Ted Chiang's "Story of Your Life", won the Adapted Screenplay prize.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY "Moonlight", Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney; A24
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY "Arrival", Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story "Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY "Command and Control", Telescript by Robert Kenner & Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book "Command and Control" by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films
DRAMA SERIES "The Americans", Written by Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson; FX
COMEDY SERIES "Atlanta", Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX
NEW SERIES "Atlanta", Written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms; FX
ORIGINAL LONG FORM "Confirmation", Written by Susannah Grant; HBO
ADAPTED LONG FORM "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story", Written by Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski, Wally Wolodarsky, Based on the book "The Run of His Life" by Jeffrey Toobin; FX
ORIGINAL SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA "The Party" ("The Commute"), Written by Linsey Stewart & Dane Clark; youtube.com
ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA "Part 4" ("Fear the Walking Dead: Passage"), Written by Lauren Signorino & Mike Zunic; amc.com
ANIMATION "Stop the Presses" ("BoJack Horseman"), Written by Joe Lawson; Netflix
EPISODIC DRAMA "The Trip" ("This Is Us"), Written by Vera Herbert; NBC
EPISODIC COMEDY "Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!" ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Written by Robert Carlock; Netflix
COMEDY / VARIETY TALK SERIES "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", Writers: Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner; HBO
COMEDY / VARIETY SKETCH SERIES "Saturday Night Live", Head Writers: Rob Klein, Bryan Tucker Writers: James Anderson, Fred Armisen, Jeremy Beiler, Chris Belair, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Jim Downey, Tina Fey, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Zach Kanin, Chris Kelly, Erik Kenward, Paul Masella, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Katie Rich, Tim Robinson, Sarah Schneider, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Dave Sirus, Emily Spivey, Andrew Steele, Will Stephen, Kent Sublette; NBC
COMEDY / VARIETY SPECIALS "Triumph The Primary Election Special 2016", Written by Andy Breckman, Josh Comers, Raj Desai, David Feldman, R J Fried, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew Kirsch, Michael Koman, Mike Lawrence, Brian Reich, Craig Rowin, Robert Smigel, Zach Smilovitz, David Taylor, Andrew Weinberg; Additional Materials by Ray James, Jesse Joyce, Jason Reich, Alex Scordelis; Hulu
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION "Hollywood Game Night", Head Writer: Grant Taylor; Writers: Michael Agbabian, Alex Chauvin, Ann Slichter, Dwight D. Smith; NBC
DAYTIME DRAMA "General Hospital", Writers: Shelly Altman, Anna Theresa Cascio, Andrea Archer Compton, Suzanne Flynn, Janet Iacobuzio, Elizabeth Korte, Daniel James O'Connor, Jean Passanante, Dave Rupel, Katherine Schock, Scott Sickles, Chris Van Etten, Christopher Whitesell; ABC
CHILDREN'S EPISODIC "Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street" ("Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street"), Written by Laurie Parres; Amazon Studios
CHILDREN'S LONG FORM "Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas", Written by Geri Cole & Ken Scarborough; HBO
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT - CURRENT EVENTS - TIE "The Choice 2016" (Frontline); Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS (TIE) "Inside Assad's Syria" (Frontline), Written by Martin Smith; PBS (TIE)
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT - OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS "Jackie Robinson, Part One," Written by David McMahon & Sarah Burns; PBS
TV NEWS SCRIPT - REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT "Muhammad Ali: Remembering a Legend" (48 Hours), Written by Jerry Cipriano, John Craig Wilson; CBS News
TV NEWS SCRIPT - ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY "CBS Sunday Morning Almanac" June 12, 2016 (CBS Sunday Morning), Written by Thomas A. Harris; CBS
