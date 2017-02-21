Turkey scraps 227 judges, prosecutors over "links to failed coup"
February 21, 2017 - 11:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), Turkey’s highest judicial regulatory body, on Monday, February 20 dismissed 227 judges and prosecutors over alleged links to the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, suspected by Ankara of masterminding the July coup attempt, local media reported, according to Sputnik.
Commenting on the move, HSYK Deputy Chairman Mehmet Yilmaz told Anadolu news agency that 200 judges and prosecutors, who were previously dismissed from office over the same links, would be reinstated.
Yilmaz added that a total of 3,886 judges and prosecutors have been dismissed so far over fears of the participation in the coup attempt.
The failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, left 248 killed and thousands of people wounded. Following the coup attempt, the authorities arrested more than 41,000 people and fired or suspended more than 100,000. Many of them are teachers, public servants and journalists.
