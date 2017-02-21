"Mission: Impossible 6" director shares details about the movie
February 21, 2017 - 11:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Mission: Impossible 6" director Christopher McQuarrie shares some details related to the movie. The director has confirmed that the movie will be set in Paris and the production will begin on April 10, AceShowbiz said.
"We start shooting on April 10th in Paris," said McQuarrie to Empire. The director also said that the film would feature a different look at Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). He said, "It's a very different Ethan Hunt, I can promise you that."
McQuarrie also said that there would be a few returning characters including "people you would no expect to be back." It was previously announced that Rebecca Ferguson (II) would reprise her role as Ilsa from the fifth movie, "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation".
Discussing about the opening scene of the upcoming movie, McQuarrie said, "It starts in a very unconventional way." He added, "It does not start with action. That was the hardest pitch of this movie."
McQuarrie then said that "Mission: Impossible 6" would dive deeper into the character of Ethan Hunt, who wasn't explored in the first five movies. "I've seen five of these movies and I don't know who Ethan Hunt is. One movie sort of dealt with his personal life, the other movies are about people speculating what's really going on in Ethan's head," said the director.
McQuarrie continued, "I want to know who Ethan is in this movie, I want an emotional journey for this character, and Tom really embraced it." He also said, "I don't want to string together a bunch of action scenes, I want to actually deal with character. So I put Ethan in a bunch of complicated moral quandaries, and I'm trying to find ways to connect them - and then, ironically, the way to connect them was through giant action scenes."
"Mission: Impossible 6" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on July 27.
