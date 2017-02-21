Lana Del Rey flies to the moon in “Love” music video

PanARMENIAN.Net - Only two days after releasing her new single "Love", Lana Del Rey already released the outer space-themed music video for the track on YouTube on Monday, February 20. Directed by Rich Lee, the music video shows Lana serenading her audience while they are orbiting in space, AceShowbiz said.

The music video begins with typical black-and-white footage of Lana that shows her singing in a retro white dress. Lana looks pretty as she lets her long dark hair down and adds flowers on it. Lana sings dreamily in slow pace with soft voice for her "young and in love" audience.

But the mood suddenly changes when the video starts showing Lana's audience going on a journey to the space. The people are flirting, riding in cars, watching sunset by the oceans and trekking across an alien planet. Lana and her band also fly to the moon and can be seen performing on its rocky surface.

Lana tells young people to be fearless in loving their significant other as she sings, "But you get ready, you get all dressed up/ To go nowhere in particular/ Back to work or the coffee shop/ It don't matter because it's enough/ To be young and in love/ To be young and in love."

"Love" is the first single of the "Summertime Sadness" hitmaker's upcoming 5th studio album. It was previously reported that famous producers such as Rick Nowels, Benny Blanco and Emile Haynie contributed to Lana's new studio album. The 31-year-old singer dedicated her upcoming album to her fans as she said in a statement, "I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed."

Lana's album will be released later this year, but the "Born To Die" singer hasn't revealed the exact date.