Taron Egerton filming “Robin Hood: Origins” in Croatia
February 21, 2017 - 15:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The filming of "Robin Hood: Origins" has begun and is taking place in Croatia right now. Taron Egerton, Eve Hewson and crew are seen filming the movie in the harbor area of Dubrovnik. The on-set pictures are obtained by The Dubrovnik Times, AceShowbiz reports.
Egerton, who plays the titular character, dresses as a Crusader on the filming set, which suggests that he is filming the scene when Robin Hood returns from The Crusades. The "Kingsman: The Secret Service" actor also exchanges a kiss with Hewson (who portrays Maid Marion) as a part of the scene.
"Robin Hood: Origins" reimagines classic tale "Robin Hood", which follows a heroic outlaw in English folklore who steals from the rich and gives the bounties to the pauper. The upcoming version is said to be a gritty take on the legend, following Robin Hood who returns from The Crusades and discovers an evil in Sheerwood Forest. He later teams up with a band of outlaws as he is trying to set things right.
Egerton shared some details about the movie last December. "This is really kind of dark and gritty and very funny too, but it's a real revisionist version of the story," he said to Collider. "There's no singing and riding through the glen in this; it's a real war movie. Quite an anti-establishment war movie, I would say... It's dark. And Robin's not perfect in it, either, which is what I like about it. He's not a classic hero, he makes mistakes."
The movie is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Basil Iwanyk, Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold. Also starring in "Robin Hood: Origins" are Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet and Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck. The movie will hit U.S. theaters on March 23, 2018.
