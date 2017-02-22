Five airlines told to pay flight compensation
February 22, 2017 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Five airlines that fly into Europe have been told they must pay compensation to passengers for delays, BBC News reports.
American, Etihad, Emirates, Singapore and Turkish Airlines will have to obey European laws or be taken to court.
All had told the Civil Aviation Authority that they did not pay compensation when their delays meant passengers missed a connecting flight.
But compensation is in fact due if passengers arrive at their final destination more than three hours late.
Richard Moriarty, Director of Consumers and Markets at the CAA, said he was disappointed at the airlines' stance.
"Airlines' first responsibility should be looking after their passengers, not finding ways in which they can prevent passengers upholding their rights.
"So it's disappointing to see a small number of airlines continuing to let a number of their passengers down by refusing to pay them the compensation they are entitled to.
"Where we see evidence of passengers systematically being denied their rights, we will not hesitate to take the necessary action to ensure airlines change their policies and their customers get the assistance they are entitled to," he added.
Which? said that the government should ensure the continuance of passenger rights after the UK leaves the EU.
It said there should also be an ombudsman service that all airlines should be required to join.
