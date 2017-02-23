Austria to support efforts to achieve progress on Karabakh peace

PanARMENIAN.Net - Austria, as the OSCE chairing country, will support all efforts to achieve progress on conflict situations, including those in Nagorno Karabakh, Transnistria and Georgia, foreign minister Sebastian Kurz has said.

Addressing the UN Security Council session, Kurz said Austria has taken over the OSCE chairmanship at a critical moment.

"Wherever we look, we see grave threats to peace and security,” he added.

He said the Austrian chairmanship will seek to contribute to defusing existing conflicts, create a platform to assists countries in their efforts to combat radicalization and violent extremism, and help rebuild trust among the OSCE states.

Austria assumed chairmanship of OSCE in early 2017 for a one-year period. Germany chaired the organization in 2016.