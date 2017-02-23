// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Austria to support efforts to achieve progress on Karabakh peace

Austria to support efforts to achieve progress on Karabakh peace
February 23, 2017 - 18:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Austria, as the OSCE chairing country, will support all efforts to achieve progress on conflict situations, including those in Nagorno Karabakh, Transnistria and Georgia, foreign minister Sebastian Kurz has said.

Addressing the UN Security Council session, Kurz said Austria has taken over the OSCE chairmanship at a critical moment.

"Wherever we look, we see grave threats to peace and security,” he added.

He said the Austrian chairmanship will seek to contribute to defusing existing conflicts, create a platform to assists countries in their efforts to combat radicalization and violent extremism, and help rebuild trust among the OSCE states.

Austria assumed chairmanship of OSCE in early 2017 for a one-year period. Germany chaired the organization in 2016.

 Top stories
Armenia's humanitarian aid reaches Syrian LatakiaArmenia's humanitarian aid reaches Syrian Latakia
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
Karabakh refutes Azeri claims of attempted subversive attackKarabakh refutes Azeri claims of attempted subversive attack
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”
Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
Russian-Israeli blogger's extradition to Azerbaijan ruled as lawfulRussian-Israeli blogger's extradition to Azerbaijan ruled as lawful
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
Partner news
 Articles
Righteous Among the Nations

Armenians, who save Jews during Holocaust

 Most popular in the section
Florida premiere of Genocide-themed "Women of 1915" slated for Jan 19
Historic Assyrian church in Turkey given to Islamic school foundation
Turkey to build walls on borders with Armenia, Iran - media
Armenian, Russian PMs meet in Moscow, talk allied cooperation
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Japan crown prince hints at readiness to take throne Emperor Akihito said in August that his advancing age and weakening health mean he may no longer be able to carry out his duties.
Ex-IMF chief Rato sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for embezzlement Spain's National Court said he had been found guilty of "embezzlement" when he headed up Caja Madrid and Bankia.
Swann Auction Galleries to offer deluxe portfolio of Chagall lithographs The 13 images were Chagall’s first colour lithographs and won the Graphic Prize at the Venice Biennale in 1948.
Google adds voice dictation, 15 new languages to its iPhone keyboard If you’ve downloaded the latest version of Gboard and updated it on your iOS, you can access voice dictation by long-pressing the space bar.