Austria to support efforts to achieve progress on Karabakh peace
February 23, 2017 - 18:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Austria, as the OSCE chairing country, will support all efforts to achieve progress on conflict situations, including those in Nagorno Karabakh, Transnistria and Georgia, foreign minister Sebastian Kurz has said.
Addressing the UN Security Council session, Kurz said Austria has taken over the OSCE chairmanship at a critical moment.
"Wherever we look, we see grave threats to peace and security,” he added.
He said the Austrian chairmanship will seek to contribute to defusing existing conflicts, create a platform to assists countries in their efforts to combat radicalization and violent extremism, and help rebuild trust among the OSCE states.
Austria assumed chairmanship of OSCE in early 2017 for a one-year period. Germany chaired the organization in 2016.
Top stories
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Japan crown prince hints at readiness to take throne Emperor Akihito said in August that his advancing age and weakening health mean he may no longer be able to carry out his duties.
Ex-IMF chief Rato sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for embezzlement Spain's National Court said he had been found guilty of "embezzlement" when he headed up Caja Madrid and Bankia.
Swann Auction Galleries to offer deluxe portfolio of Chagall lithographs The 13 images were Chagall’s first colour lithographs and won the Graphic Prize at the Venice Biennale in 1948.
Google adds voice dictation, 15 new languages to its iPhone keyboard If you’ve downloaded the latest version of Gboard and updated it on your iOS, you can access voice dictation by long-pressing the space bar.