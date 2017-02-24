// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

EU has invested loads of political confidence in Armenia: envoy

EU has invested loads of political confidence in Armenia: envoy
February 24, 2017 - 15:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union hasn’t invested so much money and political confidence in any country other than Armenia, head of the European Union delegation to Armenia, ambassador Piotr Switalski told reporters on Friday, February 24.

Elections are slated for April 2, with nine parties and blocks having submitted candidates’ lists to the Central Electoral Commission.

The Union has made so much effort to help organize credible elections, he added.

“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said, according to CivilNet.

“We are optimistic about the upcoming elections as we see various stakeholders displaying political will for having a better vote than the previous ones.”

The EU envoy said Armenian citizens must be more confident and believe that their voice will be heard this time.

Read also:Opposition MP: Vote buying rates up ahead of parliamentary elections

Related links:
ԵՄ-ն ոչ մի երկրում այսքան գումար և այսքան քաղաքական վստահություն չի ներդրել․ Պյոտր Սվիտալսկի
 Top stories
Armenia's humanitarian aid reaches Syrian LatakiaArmenia's humanitarian aid reaches Syrian Latakia
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
Karabakh refutes Azeri claims of attempted subversive attackKarabakh refutes Azeri claims of attempted subversive attack
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”
Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
Russian-Israeli blogger's extradition to Azerbaijan ruled as lawfulRussian-Israeli blogger's extradition to Azerbaijan ruled as lawful
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
Partner news
 Articles
Righteous Among the Nations

Armenians, who save Jews during Holocaust

 Most popular in the section
Florida premiere of Genocide-themed "Women of 1915" slated for Jan 19
Historic Assyrian church in Turkey given to Islamic school foundation
Turkey to build walls on borders with Armenia, Iran - media
Armenian, Russian PMs meet in Moscow, talk allied cooperation
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Politics
 Latest news
"The Fate of the Furious" trailer features Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron (video) The film also stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell among others.
Iraqi troops enter IS-held neighbourhood in West Mosul The army's assault takes them from desert and farmland into a densely packed city, where fighting is expected to be particularly hard.
Barcelona launch major football academy in China The new facility will be the biggest of Barcelona's 20-plus academies around the world, and the first directly managed by club staff.
136 Turkish diplomats seek Germany asylum The Turkish authorities have dismissed at least 100,000 public servants, including teachers, police and members of the judiciary.