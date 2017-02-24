Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” finally announces premiere date

PanARMENIAN.Net - Starz has finally announced a premiere date for the highly-anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel, "American Gods". The 8-episode freshman season of the fantasy drama series is set to bow on Sunday, April 30 at 9 P.M. ET/PT, AceShowbiz said.

Those who can't wait two more months can catch the show's premiere at the SXSW festival on March 11. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with showrunners and cast including Bryan Fuller, Michael Green, Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Orlando Jones, Jonathan Tucker and Betty Gilpin.

Along with the announcement of the premiere date, Stars has released a poster for the series. Bearing a tagline which reads, "Believe," it hints at strangeness with dark clouds, two people standing on the road and a huge animal featured in it.

"American Gods" pits Old Gods against New Gods, with the ancient mythological ones fearing irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the younger deities. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green serve as writers and showrunners. David Slade directs the pilot and additional episodes. Additional cast includes Kristin Chenoweth as Easter, Gillian Anderson as Media, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, and Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya.