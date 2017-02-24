// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan shells Karabakh village; no losses on Armenian side

February 24, 2017 - 19:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Friday, February 24 morning, Azerbaijani forces started to intensively violate the ceasefire with Nagorno Karabakh, using various caliber mortars and D-44 divisional guns. Violations were especially intense at around 10am-11:30am.

Azeri troops targeted not only the military positions but also the settlement of Talish.

The Armenian side sustained no losses in the shelling.

To suppress the rival’s attacks and prevent further provocations along the contact line, Karabakh frontline units took retaliatory measures.

The situation is relatively calm on the contact line.

More than 75 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh overnight on February 23-24.

Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms, 60- and 82-mm mortars and grenade launchers to fire some 830 shots.

Righteous Among the Nations

Armenians, who save Jews during Holocaust

