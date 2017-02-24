Azerbaijan shells Karabakh village; no losses on Armenian side
February 24, 2017 - 19:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Friday, February 24 morning, Azerbaijani forces started to intensively violate the ceasefire with Nagorno Karabakh, using various caliber mortars and D-44 divisional guns. Violations were especially intense at around 10am-11:30am.
Azeri troops targeted not only the military positions but also the settlement of Talish.
The Armenian side sustained no losses in the shelling.
To suppress the rival’s attacks and prevent further provocations along the contact line, Karabakh frontline units took retaliatory measures.
The situation is relatively calm on the contact line.
More than 75 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh overnight on February 23-24.
Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms, 60- and 82-mm mortars and grenade launchers to fire some 830 shots.
Top stories
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
British historical drama comedy "Their Finest" unveils new trailer (video) Set in London during World War II, the dramedy follows British filmmakers who make a film to boost the spirits of the British during The Blitz.
Bosnia appeals against UN top court's Serbia genocide ruling The ICJ ruled that Serbia had violated international law by failing to prevent the killings, but absolved it of direct responsibility.
Germany slams Moscow plan for Reichstag replica for children to attack "We wouldn't build something like that for the education of German youth," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.
“Three Dark Crowns” fantasy novel to get film treatment at Fox The first book, published in September by HarperTeen Books, follows triplets who are all equal heirs to the crown and have magical powers.