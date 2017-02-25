Karabakh refutes Azerbaijani claims of offensive operations
February 25, 2017 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is trying unsuccessfully to ascribe its provocations on the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) contact line to the Armenian side, Karabakh Defense Army said Saturday, February 25.
Azeri forces on Saturday, at around 3am and 4am, attempted to attack the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) positions in the southeastern and eastern directions of the contact line.
“Baku declared that the Artsakh frontline units have launched offensive operations during which Azerbaijani armed forces have sustained losses,” Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement of its own.
“The abovementioned information is completely false. How can the defending party leave fatalities in the neutral zone?”
As a result of Artsakh troops’ retaliatory measures, casualties were registered on the Azerbaijani side. Several bodies are now in the neutral zone.
There are no fatalities or injuries on the Armenian side.
Top stories
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
Partner news
Latest news
Top U.S. military commander made a secret trip to Syria: alliance SDF spokesman Talal Sello told AFP that Votel "discussed the increase of coordination and support (to the SDF) in the era of Donald Trump".
U.S. to seek extradition of ex-Guatemalan VP on drug charges According to the indictment, Baldetti and others conspired between 2010 and 2015 to import cocaine to the U.S.
Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk One member of the Kurdish security forces was killed and two were wounded when three more bombs exploded as they approached the location of the first blast.
42 killed as militants attack Syrian security forces in Homs It was not immediately clear if the militants were from Islamic State or other groups, the Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said.