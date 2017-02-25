Karabakh refutes Azerbaijani claims of offensive operations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is trying unsuccessfully to ascribe its provocations on the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) contact line to the Armenian side, Karabakh Defense Army said Saturday, February 25.

Azeri forces on Saturday, at around 3am and 4am, attempted to attack the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) positions in the southeastern and eastern directions of the contact line.

“Baku declared that the Artsakh frontline units have launched offensive operations during which Azerbaijani armed forces have sustained losses,” Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement of its own.

“The abovementioned information is completely false. How can the defending party leave fatalities in the neutral zone?”

As a result of Artsakh troops’ retaliatory measures, casualties were registered on the Azerbaijani side. Several bodies are now in the neutral zone.

There are no fatalities or injuries on the Armenian side.