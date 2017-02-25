LG's ultralight Gram laptops available starting at $1,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the most exciting things at CES 2017 was LG's 14-inch Gram laptop, particularly because of its lightweight design (2.3 pounds). Today, the company announced that the device is now available, along with the 13.3 and 15.6-inch versions, Engadget reports.

Regardless of which screen size you choose, they all feature Intel's 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors and 1080p IPS displays. The cheapest model costs $1,000 and comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, but it does lack a touchscreen. You can also get the 14-inch with these specs for $200 more.

In case you want to go all out, there's a 15.6-inch Gram with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB solid-state drive. This top-of-the-line model is $1,700, or you can pay $500 less for a same-size unit with half the RAM and internal storage.