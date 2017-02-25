“Jurassic World 2” 1st set pic unveiled as filming begins
February 25, 2017 - 12:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Jurassic World 2" actress Bryce Dallas Howard has taken to her Twitter account to announce that the "Jurassic World" sequel has started filming. The announcement comes along with a picture which is taken from the filming set, AceShowbiz said.
The picture features a chair with Howard's character's name, Claire, written on it. " 'We have an asset out of containment. Put ACU on alert. This not a drill.' Day 1. #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 #thisisnotadrill," Howard tweets. While the photo doesn't reveal much about the movie, fans are very much excited to learn that the movie has begun filming.
Howard will return along with Chris Pratt and B.D. Wong in the sequel. Pratt will reprise his role as Owen, while Wong will return as Dr. Henry Wu. New cast members include James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda.
Plot details are still kept under wraps, but according to producer Colin Trevorrow, "Jurassic World 2" aims to be "more suspenseful and scary". It will also focus more on the relationship between human and dinosaurs.
"I feel very strongly that it's not about more dinosaurs or bigger and better dinosaurs," said Trevorrow in an interview last year. "It's about using this as a starting point for a much larger story about our relationship with these animals," he added.
The first "Jurassic World" became a blockbuster back in 2015. The science-fiction adventure film based on Michael Crichton's novel earned $1.6 billion at the global box office.
"Jurassic World 2" is set to hit U.S. theaters on June 22, 2018.
