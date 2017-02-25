1st look at Jamie Foxx as Little John in “Robin Hood: Origins” filming set

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jamie Foxx has been spotted for the first on the set of "Robin Hood: Origins" in Dubrovnik, Croatia. On Friday, February 24, the actor who portrays Little John was filming a scene with co-star Taron Egerton in old town area of Dubrovnik, particularly at the stone bridge which leads into the city from the Ploce Gate, AceShowbiz said.

Foxx was wearing black and bright yellow tunic as a costume, whereas Egerton was close to him. The cameras followed them as they walked on the bridge and later were interrupted by a line of horses.

Earlier this week, Egerton and Eve Hewson were filming the movie in the city's harbor area. Egerton, who plays the titular character, dressed as a Crusader at that time, which suggested that he was filming the scene when Robin Hood returned from The Crusades.

"Robin Hood: Origins" reimagines classic tale "Robin Hood", which follows a heroic outlaw in English folklore who steals from the rich and gives the bounties to the pauper. The upcoming version is said to be a gritty take on the legend, following Robin Hood who returns from The Crusades and discovers an evil in Sheerwood Forest. He later teams up with a band of outlaws as he is trying to set things right.

The movie is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Basil Iwanyk, Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold. Also starring in "Robin Hood: Origins" are Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet and Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck. The movie will hit U.S. theaters on March 23, 2018.