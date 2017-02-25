Huawei announces a 360-degree VR camera for smartphones
February 25, 2017 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Huawei is joining the 360-degree camera war. The Chinese electronics company has revealed that it created a 360-degree clip-on for smartphones called Honor VR Camera in collaboration with Insta 360 at an event in Beijing, Engadget reports.
Huawei is keeping its pricing and release date a secret, but it's obviously part of the company's online-focused line. The phonemaker also said the device is capable of 3K photography and seamless livestreaming. Plus, you can capture and share photos and videos as well as do livestreams through its companion app.
This might be Huawei's first 360-degree camera, but it's definitely not Insta360's first. It has other phone clip-ons that plug into a phone's micro-USB port on the market for both iOS and Android devices. Huawei's could have a similar quality and pricing, so expect to shell out roughly $200 or more, Engadget said.
Photo: Huawei
Top stories
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Despite the incubation period, the team's charging tech might not be ready for an anticipated iPhone refresh expected to debut this fall.
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
Partner news
Latest news
Top U.S. military commander made a secret trip to Syria: alliance SDF spokesman Talal Sello told AFP that Votel "discussed the increase of coordination and support (to the SDF) in the era of Donald Trump".
U.S. to seek extradition of ex-Guatemalan VP on drug charges According to the indictment, Baldetti and others conspired between 2010 and 2015 to import cocaine to the U.S.
Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk One member of the Kurdish security forces was killed and two were wounded when three more bombs exploded as they approached the location of the first blast.
42 killed as militants attack Syrian security forces in Homs It was not immediately clear if the militants were from Islamic State or other groups, the Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said.