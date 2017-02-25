Huawei announces a 360-degree VR camera for smartphones

PanARMENIAN.Net - Huawei is joining the 360-degree camera war. The Chinese electronics company has revealed that it created a 360-degree clip-on for smartphones called Honor VR Camera in collaboration with Insta 360 at an event in Beijing, Engadget reports.

Huawei is keeping its pricing and release date a secret, but it's obviously part of the company's online-focused line. The phonemaker also said the device is capable of 3K photography and seamless livestreaming. Plus, you can capture and share photos and videos as well as do livestreams through its companion app.

This might be Huawei's first 360-degree camera, but it's definitely not Insta360's first. It has other phone clip-ons that plug into a phone's micro-USB port on the market for both iOS and Android devices. Huawei's could have a similar quality and pricing, so expect to shell out roughly $200 or more, Engadget said.