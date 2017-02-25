Kino Lorber acquires Venice Film Fest winner “The Woman Who Left”
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to a pair of Venice Film Festival prize winners — Lav Diaz’s “The Woman Who Left” and Stéphane Brizé’s “A Woman’s Life”, Variety reports.
Both films are set for theatrical runs starting in May in New York City before expanding to other markets nationwide. They were both screened recently in New York at the Film Comment Selects series, organized by the Film Society of Lincoln Center.
“The Woman Who Left” won the Golden Lion award at the 2016 Venice Film Festival and “A Woman’s Life” came away with the festival’s Fipresci Prize. Judith Chemla, the lead in “A Woman’s Life, was also nominated for a 2016 César Award in the Best Actress category.
“The Woman Who Left,” directed by Lav Diaz and starring Charo Santos-Concio, is shot in black and white and set in 1997 in the Philippines and centers on a woman released from jail after being imprisoned for a crime she did not commit.
Guy Lodge said in his Variety review of “The Woman Who Left”: “Its personal and political concerns converge powerfully in the story of one woman, reacquainting herself with her socially ravaged homeland after unjustly spending 30 years in the slammer.”
“A Woman’s Life,” starring Judith Chemla, is a French-Belgian costume drama based on the novel by Guy de Maupassant. Jay Weissberg, in his review for Variety, said, “This deeply moving tale of a minor noblewoman betrayed by her husband, her son, and in many ways, her idyllic youth, deserves widespread arthouse play.
