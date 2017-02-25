New video shows Karabakh’s thwarting of Azerbaijani sabotage

PanARMENIAN.Net - In addition to previously published footage, the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army has released another video depicting the thwarting by the Karabakh forces of a subversive attack launched by Azerbaijan.

Also, the Karabakh army has found out the names of the Azerbaijani soldiers, killed during the failed operation: Major Abdulayev, Senior Lieutenant Ashimli Shakhlar, intelligence officer Adehuseynov and two other soldiers, including one sapper.

Earlier, the Armenian armed forces unveiled a video showing Azerbaijan’s attempted operation against Karabakh.

