New video shows Karabakh’s thwarting of Azerbaijani sabotage (video)
February 25, 2017 - 19:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In addition to previously published footage, the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army has released another video depicting the thwarting by the Karabakh forces of a subversive attack launched by Azerbaijan.
Also, the Karabakh army has found out the names of the Azerbaijani soldiers, killed during the failed operation: Major Abdulayev, Senior Lieutenant Ashimli Shakhlar, intelligence officer Adehuseynov and two other soldiers, including one sapper.
Earlier, the Armenian armed forces unveiled a video showing Azerbaijan’s attempted operation against Karabakh.
Read also:Azerbaijan attempts to attack Karabakh, sustains losses
