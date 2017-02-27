Karabakh refutes attacking Azerbaijan, says has no losses
February 27, 2017 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) defense army spokesman Senor Hasratyan on Monday, February 27 refuted Azerbaijani defense ministry claims, suggesting that the Armenian side initiated an attack in Talish last night.
“Azeri defense ministry has finally revealed the names of own soldiers that died during the attempted attack Azerbaijan launched in the Karabakh village of Talish on February 25,” Hasratyan said in a Facebook post.
“The Azeris, however, did not ‘forget’ to spread disinformation about an alleged attack in Talish by Karabakh forces, who were ‘destroyed and thrown back to their positions’ last night.”
“As they say, imagination is attractive in moderation, yet in this case we are dealing with yet another manifestation of Azerbaijan’s ravings,” Hasratyan added.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
